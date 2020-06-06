हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's fans share hilarious memes as #VirushkaDivorce trend on Twitter

The couple got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.  

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma&#039;s fans share hilarious memes as #VirushkaDivorce trend on Twitter
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couple in India. The duo has been giving couple goals ever since they got married and even when they were dating.

However, the couple as well as their fans woke up to a bizarre trend on Twitter on Saturday, claiming that Anushka and Virat are getting divorced.

#VirushkaDivorce started trending on Twitter after an old article resurfaced on the internet, mentioning Anushka and Virat's split. The article was originally published on February 9, 2016 and was of the time when the duo had started dating. 

However, the Twitteratis started sharing this article without checking the date, thus giving fuel to #VirushkaDivorce trend and leaving the duo's fans from across the world confused.

Soon after the hashtag started doing rounds on Twitter, Virushka's fans too took to social media and started expressing their views on the same.However, many of them came up with hilarous memes. Let us take a look at them:

 

 

 

 

Earlier in the day, Anushka posted her 'sunlight spot' at home picture looking as fresh as a daisy and Virat couldn't help but drop a 'heart' emoticon on her comments section.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I told you I knew all the sunlight spots 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Virat and Anushka's social media posts often hog the limelight. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the duo urged everyone to stay home and be safe. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, the power couple was often seen taking about the need of the hour in order to stop the spread of the novel virus any further. 

The couple got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.

 

Tags:
Virat KohliAnushka SharmaVirushkaCricket
Next
Story

Harbhajan Singh channelized potential frustration into unbridled aggression: VVS Laxman

  • 2,36,657Confirmed
  • 6,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 67,40,023Confirmed
  • 3,94,984Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at private hospitals denying service