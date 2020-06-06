Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's fans share hilarious memes as #VirushkaDivorce trend on Twitter

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couple in India. The duo has been giving couple goals ever since they got married and even when they were dating.

However, the couple as well as their fans woke up to a bizarre trend on Twitter on Saturday, claiming that Anushka and Virat are getting divorced.

#VirushkaDivorce started trending on Twitter after an old article resurfaced on the internet, mentioning Anushka and Virat's split. The article was originally published on February 9, 2016 and was of the time when the duo had started dating.

However, the Twitteratis started sharing this article without checking the date, thus giving fuel to #VirushkaDivorce trend and leaving the duo's fans from across the world confused.

Soon after the hashtag started doing rounds on Twitter, Virushka's fans too took to social media and started expressing their views on the same.However, many of them came up with hilarous memes. Let us take a look at them:

Earlier in the day, Anushka posted her 'sunlight spot' at home picture looking as fresh as a daisy and Virat couldn't help but drop a 'heart' emoticon on her comments section.

Virat and Anushka's social media posts often hog the limelight. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the duo urged everyone to stay home and be safe. Stressing on the importance of social distancing, the power couple was often seen taking about the need of the hour in order to stop the spread of the novel virus any further.

The couple got married in a fairytale wedding in Italy's Tuscany on December 11, 2017.