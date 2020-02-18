हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 50 million followers' mark on Instagram

Skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram.

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 50 million followers&#039; mark on Instagram
Image Credits: Twitter/@imVkohli

New Delhi: Skipper Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram.

Kohli, who is breaking cricketing records with each passing match, has a great social media following.The 31-year old has so far made 930 posts on the platform and his social media posts continue to enthrall fans worldwide.

Overall, Instagram`s official account has the most number of followers and it is followed by Portugal`s Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 200M followers.

In terms of Indians with most number of followers, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is on the second spot with 49.9 followers while Deepika Padukone is on the third place with 44.1 followers.

Last year, Kohli had become the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassing MS Dhoni.Currently, Kohli is in action against New Zealand and his side would take on the hosts in the two-match Test series, slated to commence from February 21. 

Tags:
Virat KohliIndia vs New ZealandInstagramCricket
Next
Story

Women's T20 World Cup, India vs West Indies warm-up: Live Updates

Must Watch

PT10M42S

DNA: How JeM Founder Masood Azhar Goes ‘Missing’ Ahead Of FATF Meet?