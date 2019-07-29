Virat Kohli dismisses reports of rift with Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Monday dismissed speculation that all was not well between him and vice-captain Rohit Sharma and said that it is because of team chemistry that the national side has climbed the summit of international rankings.

Speaking at a press conference just before the team's departure for West Indies, Kohli was asked to react on reports of a possible tiff between him and Rohit. A calm Kohli said that the team's performance in recent times was a good enough response. "It baffles you as a player and team when such lies come out. It is bizarre, If the atmosphere in the team is not well, the team would not have been so consistent so far.," he said. "We have climbed from No. 7 to No. 1. This cannot be done without the camaraderie between the players."

Admitting that the atmosphere in the dressing room is a crucial part of ensuring success on the field, Kohli said that there is great bonding between the players and with the support staff as well. "If I am insecure about a person then you will see it on my face and behaviour," he said.

Kohli was at the press conference with Team India coach Ravi Shastri.