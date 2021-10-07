Virat Kohli doesn’t even come close to Sachin Tendulkar, says THIS Pakistan paceman Mohammed Asif

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has a ton of records to his name in international cricket. Kohli has notched up over 20,000 international runs in the three formats of the game at the age of just 32 years and might even go on to break plenty of records set by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

However, former Pakistan paceman Mohammed Asif believes Kohli is nowhere close to Sachin Tendulkar but Pakistan captain Babar Azam certainly matches the Indian maestro.

“Kohli is a bottom-hand player. He is doing well because of his fitness and it is supporting him. The moment he will face a decline, I don’t think Kohli can make a comeback. In fact, Babar is an upper-hand player like Sachin. His bat movement is fluent like Sachin. People say Kohli is better than Tendulkar. I say no. Virat does not even come close to Sachin. This is my opinion,” Asif said on CoverDriveCricket’s YouTube channel.

Hailing Tendulkar for his fluent cover-drives, Asif reckoned very few know about the legendary Indian's all upper-hand technique while Kohli is a bottom-handed player.

“The way Sachin played was all upper hand and a very few people know about this technique. Be it coaches or anyone player. Sachin was so fluent with his cover drives, on drives pulls and cuts. No doubt Kohli has strokes as well, but his is all bottom hand,” said the former Pakistan pacers.

India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24. It will be the first match between the neighbours after the 2019 World Cup. Pakistan has never defeated India in a World Cup game.