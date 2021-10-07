IPL 2021: Virat Kohli ko phir gussa aaya, Mohammed Siraj drops catch and RCB skipper reacts in THIS way

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sets high standards in the field with his fitness and fielding skills. Kohli sets the bar very high when it comes to fielding and expects the same from his teammates – be it in international cricket or the Indian Premier League (IPL). So when paceman Mohammed Siraj dropped a difficult catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match on Wednesday (October 6), Kohli was absolutely irate.

It was the 2nd over of the match with SRH opener Abhishek Sharma skying a catch towards Siraj off paceman George Garton. Siraj dropped a running catch at the boundary and the ball went for four. The extra four conceded by RCB came back to bit them at the end of the game with SRH winning a nail-biting contest by four runs at the end in Abu Dhabi.

Kohli was furious at Siraj for missing out on the catch and was caught on camera reacting animatedly. Garton, though, managed to have the last laugh in the end as he dismissed the young SRH batsman Abhishek in the same over. Watch the video of Kohli's reaction here...

SRH went on to score 141/7 after batting first and RCB finished on 137/6 with Kohli scoring a disappointing 5 runs while opening the batting. After suffering a narrow four-run defeat against the SRH, RCB Director of Cricket and head coach Mike Hesson said that the run-out of Glenn Maxwell was the turning point of the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended 13 off the final over to help his side register a thrilling victory. “I think so (Maxwell’s run-out being the turning point). The fact that Glenn Maxwell was scoring more than 10 runs per over, he was perhaps the only batter to have fluency on this surface and he was set. He was the man we wanted at the crease, look it probably was the turning point. It probably did turn the game and we left a little too much for us to do in the end,” said Hesson during a virtual post-match press conference.

“We were not quite good enough in the key moments to get over the line,” he added.

Maxwell (40) and Devdutt Padikkal formed a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket, but the Aussie batter was sent back to the pavilion in the 15th over through a run-out.