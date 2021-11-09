Virat Kohli ends T20I captaincy stint with BETTER record than MS Dhoni, check important stats

Star batsman Virat Kohli had led the Indian side for the last time in T20Is as the Men in Blue registered a thumping win over Namibia to sign off the ongoing T20 World Cup with a victory on Monday (November 8). The 33-year-old had earlier announced that he will step down as T20I captain post this tournament.

Kohli bows out after leading Team India for the 50th time in the format and despite the Men in Blue failing to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2021, run-machine Kohli will go down as one of the best captains of the shortest format.

Interestingly, Kohli ends his T20I captaincy stint with a better winning percentage than former India skipper MS Dhoni.

Kohli led Team India in 50 T20s and guided the Men in Blue to victories in 30 matches with a win percentage of 63.82. While India lost 16, two of them were abandoned. Two were won through Super Overs. Meanwhile, Dhoni captained India in 72 T20Is, out of which the team won 42. The former wicketkeeper-batsman has a winning percentage of 59.28 in the shortest format.

Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer as captain in T20Is. He has racked up 1,570 runs at a strike-rate of 140.55 while leading Team India. Kohli is only behind Finch (1,719), who has led Australia in 54 T20Is as of now.

Kohli has the second most fifties (13) as captain in T20Is. He is only behind Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (15 fifties).

The Delhi-born batsman has the best batting average (47.58) among all players who have led in 30 or more T20Is.

As a captain in T20Is, Kohli guided India to victories in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, a remarkable achievement.

India’s away T20I series win under Virat Kohli:

2017 in Sri Lanka

2018 in South Africa

2018 in Ireland

2018 in England

2019 in West Indies

2020 in New Zealand

2020 in Australia

Despite having all the batting and captaincy records under his belt, Kohli will rue the lack of ICC titles under his leadership as the T20 World Cup 2021 provided the last chance for the 33-year-old batsman to clinch an ICC title in the format as captain but sadly, Team India failed to qualify for the knockouts of the marquee tournament for the first time since the 2012 edition after crashing out in the Super 12s.