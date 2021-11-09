Virat Kohli's EMOTIONAL message after his last T20I match as Team India captain goes viral

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday (November 8) said the entire team is disappointed at not being able to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Men in Blue failed to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup. The side managed to win just three games out of five and they suffered losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage.

"Together as one, we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side. The support from all of you has been fantastic and we are grateful for it all. We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward. Jai Hind," tweeted Kohli.

Kohli had led the Indian side for the last time in T20Is as the Men in Blue registered a thumping win over Namibia to sign off the ongoing T20 World Cup with a victory.

"Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It's been an honor but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here but we have played some really good cricket," said Kohli after the game against Namibia.

"The guys have really made my work easier. The way we played the last three games, it's a game of margins - T20 cricket these days. Two overs of attacking cricket at the top is what we were missing in the first two games. As I said, we weren't brave enough in those games, and in the group we were in, it was tough," he added

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid has been appointed head coach of the senior side and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the T20 World Cup.