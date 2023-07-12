trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634517
Virat Kohli, R Ashwin Set To Emulate Sachin Tendulkar’s Rare ‘Father-Son’ Record In 1st Test Vs West Indies

Team India will play first Test vs West Indies from July 12 at Dominica. Kohli, Ashwin will get to play against Tagenarine Chanderpaul in this match. Tagenarine is son of legend Shivanarine Chanderpaul, who has also played against Kohli and Ashwin.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and R Ashwin are set to emulate Sachin Tendulkar’s rare record when they take field vs West Indies on Day 1 of the first Test at Dominica. Tendulkar is the only Indian cricketer who has played against a fathe-son duo. Tendulkar played has played against both Geoff Marsh and Shaun Marsh. Shaun is the son of Aussie great Geoff. Tendulkar has played cricket against both these cricketers. Kohli and Ashwin are going to repeat the same feat when on Wednesday when India take on West Indies.

Also Read | India vs West Indies 1st Test Weather News: Will Rain Affect Day 1 Of Match In Dominica

The West Indian opener is Shivnarine Chanderpaul’ son Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Ashwin and Kohli are the only Indian cricketers in the squad who have played against Shivanarine. The West Indian legend  retired from the sport in 2016. In 2011, both Kohli and Ashwin was a part of the series against Windie when Shivnarine played too. Not just that, Ashwin has also picked the wicket of Shivanarine in 2011. The off-spinner has the chance to become the first Indian bowler to remove a 'father-son' duo in Test cricket.

All eyes on Virat Kohli

Kohli will be looking at the two-match series to stage a comeback in the Test format. He was brilliant in IPL 2023, scoring massive runs but as soon as World Test Championship final arrived, his form went away. His low-scores in the WTC final was a big reason why India lost the title to Australia. Kohli was slammed by critics such as Sunil Gavaskar, who was clearly unhappy with only Cheteshwar Pujara paying the price for India's dismal show in the final of the WTC. Pujara was dropped but Rohit and Virat need to prove their worth in the Test side. 

Ashwin aims solid comeback  

While Kohli had underperformed in WTC final, Ashwin did not even get a chance to showcase his skills in the match. The off-spinner had spoken up on how massively disappointed he was to miss out on the final. He will have that in mind when the first Test begins. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja should play the first Test at Windsor Park, which is expected to be a dry surface.    

