ICC World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli seen eating burger during India's loss to England, photo goes viral

The 'burger' jokes made a comeback on Twitter soon after India lost to England by 31 runs in Birmingham's Edgbaston on June 30. Virat Kohli, whose 'Men in Orange' performed decently but couldn't match up to Eoin Morgan-led team's energy, was spotted having burger during the India vs England match.  

Virat Kohli seen eating burger during India&#039;s loss to England, photo goes viral

The burger jokes made their debut on social media when Pakistan lost against India in a high-octane match in Manchester's Old Trafford stadium. The followers of Pakistan accused the players of partying on the eve of the match and consuming junk like burgers and pizzas. They blamed their round bellies for losing the much-awaited match against their arch-rival, India.

Meanwhile, Virat was spotted enjoying his burger while India was slogging away on the field to achieve their target. His picture with a burger in his hand has gone viral all over the internet. 

India are at the second position in the ICC World Cup Points Table which is led by five-time winner Australia. England are at the fourth position while New Zealand are currently third. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka still have a theoretical chance of qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals.

ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World Cupvirat kohli burgerIndia
