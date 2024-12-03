Virat Kohli Set To Break Don Bradman’s 76-Year-Old Record In Australia

Virat Kohli has long been a force to reckon with on Australian soil, boasting an impressive record of seven Test centuries in just 14 matches Down Under. His performances have been instrumental in India’s recent successes against the Baggy Greens in their own backyard. As the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series unfolds, Kohli is on the brink of rewriting history books with two monumental records in sight.

Kohli's Century of Redemption

Kohli entered the current series under pressure after a lackluster display against New Zealand. However, the star batter quickly silenced critics with a scintillating century at the Optus Stadium in Perth. His knock helped India set a mammoth target of 534 for Australia, leading to a commanding 295-run victory as the hosts folded for 238.

This innings not only marked Kohli’s resurgence but also highlighted his love for the Australian conditions, where he consistently delivers on the grandest stages.

Chasing Sachin’s Legacy in Border-Gavaskar History

The upcoming Adelaide Test could see Kohli surpass Sachin Tendulkar for the most centuries in Border-Gavaskar series history. Both legends currently stand at nine centuries each. A single ton in Adelaide would crown Kohli as the leading century-maker in this fiercely contested rivalry, cementing his legacy in the series.

On the Cusp of Breaking Sir Don Bradman’s Record

Another historic milestone awaits Kohli in the form of Sir Don Bradman’s long-standing record for most international centuries by a visiting batter in a single country. Bradman amassed 11 centuries against England in their own backyard, a record that has stood unchallenged for 76 years.

Kohli, with 10 centuries against Australia on their home turf, is poised to surpass this legendary feat. If the 36-year-old scores two more centuries in the ongoing series, he will claim the title as the most prolific overseas centurion in a single country.

As Kohli continues to etch his name in cricketing folklore, his pursuit of these milestones adds an extra layer of excitement to the Border-Gavaskar series. Fans eagerly await the Adelaide Test, where history might just be rewritten by one of the greatest batters of the modern era.