Virat Kohli Set To Play His 500th International Match When India Take On West Indies In 2nd Test

Kohli has scored a total of 25,46 international runs in 499 matches in 15-year career. He is set to retire, whenever that day comes, as an absolute legend of the sport. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India's star batter Virat Kohli made a gritty fifty in the first and only innings India batted in the first Test vs West Indies in Dominica. The tough task-master in Indian cricket is set to play his 500th international match when India take on Kraigg Brathwaite and Co in the second and final Test at Port of Spain. Kohli has achieved many milestones in his illustrious career and this will eb another feather in his cap. Not to forget, he is sixth in the list of most runs scored and behind only Sachin Tendulkar in international centuries, Kohli will be the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone of 500 matches. 

JioCinema expert Aakash Chopra lauded Kohli's remarkable milestone and termed him the brand ambassador of the game. “Virat Kohli’s dedication for the game is very evident and in fact defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general.”

Pragyan Ojha too praised him and termed it as ‘one more feather in the cap’ moment, “This is a very special achievement. Very few get to achieve this feat. I hope this acts as a motivation for him and he keeps playing good knocks for the country and continues with his good form.”

Wasim Jaffer lauded Kohli’s longevity and said, “Not everybody gets to play 500 matches and his longevity is praiseworthy – the way he has kept himself fit and consistent and continued playing well and scored 75 centuries in international cricket. It signifies his discipline, dedication, and determination. He has played 500 matches and there is a lot more cricket left in him. He is a role model for all cricketers across the world.”

