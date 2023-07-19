trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637615
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

Decoding Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India To Play Pakistan Maybe Thrice In Tournament; Here's How

Rohit Sharma's India and Babar Azam's Pakistan are likely to meet each other thrice in Asia Cup 2023. Check out the arch-rivals will play each other three times in the tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 08:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Decoding Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India To Play Pakistan Maybe Thrice In Tournament; Here's How India play Pakistan on September 2 in Asia Cup. (Image source: Twitter)

The schedule for the Asia Cup 2023 was announced on Wednesday (July 19) after a long wait. The maqrquee clash of the tournament will be between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The two great ODI sides will meet each other on September 2, Saturday at Kandy in Sri Lanka. After the release of the schedule, it is clear now that India will not play any match on Pakistani soil. India kickstar their tourament with the match against Pakistan at Kandy. Their second match will be against Nepal on September 4 and this match again will be at Kandy.

Also Read | Pakistan's Schedule In Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, Venues, Dates, Stadium - All You Need To Know

India are hopeful of qualifying for the Super 4 as their two matches are against Pakistan and Nepal. The top four teams will qualify for the next round. Each Team in the Super 4 will each other once. It is expected that India and Pakistan are going to finish as the top teams and will play each other againt in the Super 4s. In Super 4s, A1 meets B2 in Lahore. India are A2 and Pakistan are A1 then both of them will not meet in Lahore. India will play Pakistan again on September 10 at R Premadas stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

cre Trending Stories

But here's more good news for India and Pakistan fans. India and Pakistan can meet each other not just once, twice but thrice in the tournament. If they end up as the best two teams in the tournament, they will end up playing the final on September 17. That means the arch-rivals play each other thrice in the tournament.

Some other key contests in the tournament are Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and also between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Apart from India, all teams are travelling to Pakistan to play a match each. Sri Lanka are the defending champions who won the tournament last year. Not to forget, this year Asia Cup is being held in ODI format while last year it was a T20 tournament.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest