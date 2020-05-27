Virat Kohli takes a shot at 180 degree landings to maintain fitness amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli is known for maintaining high level of fitness and he showcased his high level of fitness once again on Tuesday (May 26) by posting a video of him doing 180 degree landings as part of daily workout routine to remain fit amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

"My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise," said Kohli in his tweet along with the video.

My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise pic.twitter.com/HmtR05OlNW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2020

Kohli, like other cricketers, is away from the field for over two months now due to coronavirus lockdown and he is trying to keep himself busy by engaging with other players and his fans on social media.

Earlier, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh shared a video on social media in which he can be seen doing a routine, using dumbbells. "Exercise must," Harbhajan said in his post.

Responding to Harbhajan`s short clip, Kohli said, "Well done Paaji. Building kaamp rahi hai magar thodi thodi (the building is shaking a bit)."

Kohli is very active on social media these days as recently, the India captain was seen mimicking a dinosaur in a hilarious video shared by wife Anushka Sharma.

In the video, Kohli was spotted moving around in his home like a dinosaur and creating sounds like one too.