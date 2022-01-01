Virat Kohli was asked by everybody to stay back as T20I captain, says BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma dropped another bomb when he said that Virat Kohli was requested to stay back as T20I captain when he informed the selectors during the meeting on the eve of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to the media after announcing the ODI squad for series against South Africa, Chetan contradicted Virat Kohli's statement on communication with BCCI over T20I captaincy, and said, "It was told to him by everybody available in the meeting. All convenors were there, board officials were there. Everybody said that. Who will not say that when you hear such a news? You will be in shock. What will be your instant reaction?

"It was a matter of the World Cup. We thought let's talk after the World Cup. We told Virat the World Cup is upon us, and everybody requested let's talk after the World Cup."

Earlier Virat had told exactly the opposite to media, contradicting BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly's statement that he had requested him to continue as captain of the T20I team.

Ganguly had said, "We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn't want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white-ball captains in two white-ball formats. That's too much of leadership."

A few days later Virat came out with his own version when he denied BCCI had made any such communicaion with him. He had said, "When I decided to leave the T20I captaincy and communicated that, and I approached the BCCI first about my decision, that this is my point of view, and these are the reasons due to which I am doing this, it was received in a very nice way. There was no offence, no hesitation (from BCCI). I wasn't told you don't leave the T20 captaincy. Instead it was received well; I was told it's a very progressive step and in the right direction."