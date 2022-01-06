हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Wasim Jaffer's EPIC reply to Australian broadcaster after it mocks Virat Kohli

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer hit back at an Australian sports broadcaster in style on Thursday (January 6). 

Wasim Jaffer's EPIC reply to Australian broadcaster after it mocks Virat Kohli
(Source: Twitter)
(Source: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer hit back at an Australian sports broadcaster in style on Thursday (January 6). 

The Channel 7Cricket shared a tweet, which revealed a shocking stat. 

The stat goes like this: Since start of 2019, Virat Kohli averages 37.17 in Tests with the bat while Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc averages 38.63. 

Big scores have eluded Virat for a very long time now. He is waiting for his 71st international century for more than two years now. He has got starts but he has not been able to convert some. On some occasions, he has also taken a break from cricket to spend time with his family. 

Replying to this comparison, Jaffer shared another stat. He compared India's fast bowler Navdeep Saini's ODI average with Australian batter Steve Smith. 

Saini averages 53.50 while Smith averages 43.34. 

The point Jaffer made here is that one cannot compare a batter's average with that of a bowler as a bowler plays lesser innings than a batter and there are times when the bowler goes back unbeaten. 

Here's the tweet: 

Tags:
CricketWasim JafferVirat Kohli7Cricket
