Watch: Air-Hostess Gifts CSK Captain MS Dhoni Some Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni is the crowd favorite everyone knows that and once again he was gifted some chocolates during his flight from the Air-Hostess.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Watch: Air-Hostess Gifts CSK Captain MS Dhoni Some Chocolates, Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni is once again going viral after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and former India cricketer's video surfaced the internet after an Air-Hostess decided to gift him some chocolates during a flight. Why is MS Dhoni so famous and why do the fans love him so much? There is no particular reason for that but we may have some clues why MS Dhoni is loved so much around the globe and in India.

Dhoni is the only captain to lead the Indian team to win three ICC major tournament titles. Recently, he also led the Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL 2023 title with a win against the Gujarat Titans in the final. (Who Is Fake Mr Bean? Pakistani Impersonator Who Drew Zimbabwean President & Pakistani Prime Minister Into Controversy)

Watch the video here:

