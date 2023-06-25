Who Is Fake Mr Bean? Pakistani Impersonator Who Drew Zimbabwean President & Pakistani Prime Minister Into Controversy

In 2016, a Pakistani comedian named Asif Muhammad, who bore a striking resemblance to the famous British actor Rowan Atkinson, also known as Mr Bean, travelled to Zimbabwe pretending to be the real Mr Bean. This impersonation of Mr Bean sparked a humorous and clever off-field incident during Zimbabwe's thrilling one-run victory over Pakistan in the Super 12 2022 T20 World Cup match in Perth. The story began when a Zimbabwean Twitter user, Ngugi Chasura, responded to a tweet from the Pakistan Cricket Board about the team's training session. Chasura expressed the Zimbabweans' displeasure by stating, "As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you. You once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan. We will settle the matter tomorrow. Just pray that rain doesn't save you."

Pakistani Google !! These data are as fake as fake Mr Bean. Real reason why Zim screw you up is this _ https://t.co/FRHUZeaf1B pic.twitter.com/sxZu9EWJKH — Cricket Dean (@Cricketdean) June 19, 2023

When prodded by Pakistani fans, Chasura elaborated, revealing that the "Pak Bean" impostor had appeared at a local event in Zimbabwe called the Agricultural Show and shared a picture of him, labelling him as someone who imitates Mr Bean and steals people's money. The fake Mr Bean, Asif Muhammad, had successfully posed as the real Mr Bean during his visit to Zimbabwe in 2016.

Here is latest from Mr. 'Fake Pak' Bean _ pic.twitter.com/sZNQ0UWyGl October 29, 2022

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their remarkable victory over Pakistan. In his tweet, he said, "What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean... #PakvsZim " The President's tweet was met with a response from the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, who acknowledged that they may not have the real Mr Bean but emphasized their genuine cricketing spirit and their ability to bounce back from setbacks. He congratulated President Mnangagwa on Zimbabwe's team performance, expressing admiration for their well-played match.

ZIM vs PAK In ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Zimbabwe's recent triumph over the West Indies in the World Cup qualifier has paved the way for an exciting encounter against Pakistan in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The anticipation for this match is heightened by the fact that Zimbabwe had previously stunned Babar Azam's Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup. This intriguing clash promises to be an intense battle between the two teams.