WATCH: Anushka Sharma Arrives In Ahmedabad To Support Virat Kohli In India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has landed in Ahmedabad ahead of blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. This will be first match that Anushka Sharma will be attending during the ongoing World Cup 2023 to support her husband and former India captain Virat Kohli.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has been travelling with her husband and was present at both Chennai and Delhi during the side’s World Cup 2023 matches against Australia and Afghanistan respectively. There was speculation that Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child after daughter Vamika and the Indian batter had returned home to Mumbai after India’s first warm-up match against England in Guwahati for a few days before rejoining the squad in Chennai.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Actress Anushka Sharma arrives in Ahmedabad for the India Vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad today pic.twitter.com/vTJVYXsg68 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2023

Kohli has a phenomenal record against Pakistan in ODI cricket. He average 55 against them with a strike-rate of over 100 and his 47th ODI ton came against the same opposition during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match last month.

Since 2015, Kohli’s average against Pakistan touches 99 with 396 runs in just 6 innings against Babar Azam’s Pakistan side. In ICC event, Kohli has played against Pakistan in 7 matches and average 63.4 against India’s arch-rivals. Kohli has scored a century and two fifties in last 4 outings in ICC against Pakistan.

In the World Cup 2023, Kohli has already notched up two half-centuries – scoring 85 against Australia and 55 not out against Afghanistan in India’s last match in Delhi this week. Meanwhile, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Kohli will have an edge over Pakistan’s premier bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in their World Cup 2023 match.

“It is a good battle but I feel the sort of form Virat is in, he will win this battle. Shaheen pitches the ball extremely full and tries to get batters out lbw or bowled with the new ball,” said Harbhajan was quoted as saying on Star Sports.