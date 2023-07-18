WATCH: Faf du Plessis Grabs Sensational Catch For Texas Super Kings To Dismiss Tim David, Video Goes Viral

Texas Super Kings (TSK) skipper Faf du Plessis may have turned 39 years of age last week but there is no stopping the former South Africa skipper on the field. Du Plessis pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss dangerous Australian all-rounder Tim David, turning out for MI New York side in a Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 match at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Monday.

MINY needed 21 runs to win in the final over against TSK in Match No. 7 of the MLC with David on strike to Daniel Sams. David hit the ball far and hard towards long-on but Du Plessis came diving in picked up a brilliant catch inches off the turf to send back David for 24 off 19 balls. Du Plessis added a second catch off the very next ball as Kagiso Rabada was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

WATCH Faf du Plessis pick up a brilliant catch to dismiss Tim David HERE…

“If you look at the power they have in the middle, the strongest hitters in the game - the composure we showed there. (Dwayne) Bravo with his experience, and Mohsin, the way he bowled, just pleased with that,” Du Plessis said after the match.

“We have played a lot of cricket together. We think alike, our brains are very similarly wired. He identifies as a 29-year-old now (smiles), and he is moving nicely for someone of his age,” Du Plessis said about Bravo.

The Texas Super Kings produced a fantastic display with the ball to defeat MI New York by 17 runs in the 7th match of Major League Cricket at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas on Monday. The Super Kings posted 154/7 in their 20 overs before restricting MI New York to 137/8.

MI New York’s opening batter Monank Patel departed for a duck in the second over after edging a delivery from Rusty Theron to the wicketkeeper. Thereafter, Shayan Jahangir and Steven Taylor struck a few boundaries, but MI New York were still behind the required run rate at 46/1 at the end of the 8th over. Texas Super Kings’s Zia-ul-Haq made matters worse for MI New York by dismissing Steven Taylor for 15 runs off 21 balls in the 9th over.

Shayan Jahangir and Nicholas Pooran smashed 18 runs off Mohammad Mohsin in the 10th over, but their partnership didn't last long as Pooran was run out in the 13th over for 19 runs off 15 balls. Mohsin dismissed Jahangir and Pollard in successive deliveries soon after as MI New York were in deep trouble at 92/5 at the end of the 14th over.

Tim David and Rashid Khan tried to take MI New York over the line through a few boundaries, but Daniel Sams conceded only 3 runs in the final over and ensured that the Super Kings walked off the field as winners.