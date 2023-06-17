Faf du Plessis Appointed Captain Of Texas Super Kings For Inaugural MLC Edition

Texas Super Kings franchise has announced that Faf du Plessis, a seasoned South African opener, will be leading the team in the inaugural Major Cricket League (MLC) edition, scheduled to take place from July 14-31. Du Plessis, who previously captained the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023, currently serves as the captain for the Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20. His association with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL was fruitful, contributing significantly to their title wins in 2018 and 2021.

Du Plessis' inclusion in the Texas franchise marks a reunion between the Super Kings and one of their esteemed players. Additionally, the franchise has signed Ambati Rayudu, who retired after the IPL 2023, as well as CSK players Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner to represent Texas in MLC 2023.

Devon Conway, named Player of the Match in the rain-affected three-day IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, played a crucial role in CSK's successful chase of 171 in 15 overs, scoring a quick 25-ball 47. Rayudu also made a significant contribution with a quick eight-ball 19.

The team will be under the guidance of Stephen Fleming, who serves as both the head coach of CSK in the IPL and the Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20. Dwayne Bravo, CSK's bowling coach during their IPL 2023 triumph, will join the Texas franchise as a player.

The Texas franchise will also feature South African players David Miller and Gerald Coetzee, alongside Australia's pace all-rounder Daniel Sams. Coetzee previously played for the Jo'burg Super Kings in this year's SA20.

Assisting Fleming, the team will have Eric Simmons and Albie Morkel. During the MLC player draft held in March, the franchise secured the services of former international players Sami Aslam and Rusty Theron, as well as Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Cody Chetty, Calvin Savage, Zia Shehzad, Cameron Stevenson, and Lahiru Milantha.

The Texas Super Kings will kick off the six-team league on July 14 by facing the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Other participating teams include the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, Washington Freedom, and Seattle Orcas.

Each team is allowed a maximum squad size of 19 players, with nine players eligible to be overseas players. In the playing XI, a maximum of six international players can be included, while five domestic players must always feature. Each roster must have a minimum of ten domestic players.