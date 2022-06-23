Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali was mercilessly trolled on internet yet again, this time for posting pictures with his wife Samiya and their daughter from a vacation. The moral police on internet had issues with the dress that his wife Samiya was wearing while on a trip to mountains in Pakistan. Samiya can be seen looking beautiful in a white top and blue jeans that goes well with white sneakers. However the internet trolls found problems with even this dress and tried to school the cricketers' family.

Not to forget, Hasan has been a target of the trolls in the past as well. But this time it is his wife who has been slammed for wearing a particular type of clothes. There are some people who have even brought religion into this unnecessary debate. The pictures that Hasan has shared are from his recent trip to Hunza Valley in Pakistan, a beautiful vacation spot in the country. Pakistan players are in relaxed mode after back to back series vs Australia and West Indies at home. While Shaheen Afridi is having fun at the house of his father-in-law, others too are enjoying their free time. Likewise, Hasan Ali was also a trip with his family.

Here's how he was trolled:

Not to forget, the picture also has his daughter in it. Even then the trollers have not left him. There are some very toxic comments which show the kind of hate the celebrities, especially cricketers face on the day-to-day basis.

The 27-year-old pacer from Gujranwala in Pakistan was slammed last year when he dropped the all-important catch of Matthew Wade in the semi-finals, a game that Pakistan eventually lost. Hasan was called many things, including a fixer, as many felt that like former Pakistan cricketers who once fixed the game and brought shame to nation, he also did the same. But he was backed by the legends of Pakistan cricket like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Hasan had later said that he had sleepless nights after receiving such vile comments on social media. But his team stood by him. Hasan remains one of the finest proponents of swing bowling in Pakistan team and has won many a matches with the ball.