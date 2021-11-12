हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Who is Samiya Arzoo: Indian wife of Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, know all about her HERE

The Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been brutally trolled since last night on social media and some even pointed out that this was due to the fact that he is married to an Indian girl named Samiya Arzoo. 

Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali with wife Samiya Arzoo. (Source: Twitter)

Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali has been billed as the ‘villian’ of the team’s five-wicket loss to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal in Dubai on Thursday (November 11). Hasan dropped the crucial catch of Australian hero Matthew Wade in the 19th over of the match off Shaheen Shah Afridi which ultimately cost Babar Azam’s side the match.

The Pakistan fast bowler has been brutally trolled since last night on social media and some even pointed out that this was due to the fact that he is married to an Indian girl named Samiya Arzoo. Samiya is an aeronautical engineer by training and got married to Hasan in a grand ceremony in Dubai in 2019. Some fans went on to claim that the match was ‘fixed’ by Ali as he was married to an Indian woman.

Samiya is currently employed as a flight engineer with Emirates airlines. She hails from Chandeni village in Haryana’s Palwal district. Her father Liaquat Ali is a retired Block Development Officer working with the Haryana government. Samiya completer her education from Faridabad, where the family has been living for more than 15 years now.

Samiya and Hasan had met a year ago through a close friend in Dubai. “I spoke to my brother and sister-in-law after I met her. I told my brother that I wanted to marry her and the family had no issue,” Hasan is quoted as saying by Pakistan’s ‘The Nation’ website.

