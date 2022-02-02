I could not sleep for two days: Hasan Ali reveals 'tough moment' after dropping catch in T20 World Cup semi-final

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was trolled after the semi-final clash against Australia in November 2020 during the T20 World Cup 2020.

Hasan had dropped the catch of Matthew Wade, who played a crucial knock in the end. Pakistan ended up losing that match and it led to a lot of hate being directed towards the pacer.

Three months since that moment, Hasal says that dropped catch was a difficult moment of his career. He revealed that he did not sleep for two days after Pakistan's loss.

"It was the tough moment of my career and it was quite difficult for me to forget. I haven’t revealed this to anyone until now but I didn’t sleep for two days, my wife was with me and she was tense as I was not sleeping,” Hasan Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

"I was quiet and sitting at the side as the dropped catch was appearing in my mind continuously but while traveling to Bangladesh I told myself that I should move on," he added.

Hasan said that ir was senior batter Shoain Malik who went to him amd lifted his spirits.

He said, "Shoaib bhai came to me and told me that you are a tiger and that I shouldn’t fall. In addition to that, I also received a lot of support on social media which helped me ease through the pain."