Watch: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill Cheekily Slap Each Other In Video Shared By MI

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are emerging out as two of the future stars in Indian cricket team. On the field, they are fierce competitors. Off it, the are best buddies. Their friendship was there to be seen once again on the screen when the duo met each other on the sidelines of the practice session at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. As Shubman entered the ground, Ishan greeted him by cheekily slapping him. Later, Gill returned the favour by doing the same. All of this fun, banter and laugh was captured in a video shared by Mumbai Indians across their social media platforms.

Watch Ishan and Shubman's banter ahead of the GT vs MI clash:

Ishan and Shubman struck ODI double hundreds

Ishan Kishan got the landmark of a 200 first when he smashed it vs Bangladesh in an ODI last year in December. Shubman joined Ishan in the elite list with a fine double ton vs New Zealand next month in January. The two does not just share this big milestone. They are also roommates on India tours. These days, each player gets a room of their own to stay in the team hotel but Gill and Ishan can be seen in just one room, playing games, and just chilling during down time.

Gill, in an earlier interview, had said that Ishan does not let him sleep ahead of a big match. "Ishan always spoils my pre-match routine, he does not let me sleep. He uses his iPad without the airpods and watches movies at full volume. Then I swear at him to lower the volume or to put on the airpods. So, he tells me that I am the one who is sleeping in his room, so the rules are his. We fight everyday, this is my pre-match routine," Gil had said in an interview on bcci.tv.

Ishan and Gill's numbers in IPL 2023

While Mumbai Indians' Ishan has not had a good IPL 2023 so far, Shubman has played some brilliant knocks for Gujarat Titans. Ishan has played in 7 games, scoring 183 runs that includes just 1 half-century. At the same time, Gill has smashed 284 runs from 7 games in IPL 2023 that includes three fifties.