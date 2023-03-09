India and Australia are currently facing off in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India needing a win to secure their place in the final of the World Test Championship. This high-stakes match was made even more significant with the presence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Despite the gravity of the situation, there was still room for levity on the field, particularly with the likes of Rohit Sharma leading the Indian side.

Sharma's latest on-field antics involved Ishan Kishan, who was not part of the playing XI and was assigned the role of water boy for the team. During the first day of play in Ahmedabad, Kishan was seen rushing onto the field with water bottles for the players. In his haste, he accidentally dropped one of the bottles on the pitch. This gave Rohit Sharma an opportunity to playfully threaten to slap Kishan for his carelessness. Prior to the game, there were reports that Kishan was in line to make his Test debut, but ultimately KS Bharat was given the nod over him.

On the actual game front, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. They got off to a strong start, finishing the day with a score of 255-4. Usman Khawaja top-scored with 104, while Cameron Green remained unbeaten on 49. India's Mohammed Shami took two wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took one each.

With so much at stake for both teams, the tension is high as they battle it out for supremacy. India will need to bring their A-game to secure the win they need to make it to the World Test Championship final. Meanwhile, Australia will be looking to maintain their dominance and secure a series win. Regardless of the outcome, it's clear that cricket fans around the world are in for an exciting and memorable match.