Big Blow For Team India As KL Rahul Set To Miss Asia Cup 2023

During the IPL 2023, playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding against RCB in Lucknow.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Asia Cup 2023 was expected to mark Rahul's comeback to international cricket

The Indian cricket team is facing a setback as KL Rahul, the talented wicket-keeper batsman, continues to struggle with injuries. With the Asia Cup 2023 fast approaching and the World Cup on the horizon, the absence of Rahul raises concerns about India's chances in these crucial tournaments. According to Cricbuzz's report, KL Rahul is likely to miss the Asia Cup 2023.

KL Rahul's Thigh Injury and Surgery

During the IPL 2023, playing for the Lucknow Super Giants, Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding against RCB in Lucknow. The injury was severe enough to force him out of the remainder of the tournament. He underwent surgery in London to address the issue and has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Uncertainty Surrounding Asia Cup Participation

Asia Cup 2023, a hybrid tournament held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, was expected to mark Rahul's comeback to international cricket. However, recent reports indicate that his return might be delayed. Despite making progress in his recovery, Rahul is yet to resume batting practice, casting doubt on his availability for the tournament. A final decision will be made closer to the event.

Impact on World Cup Selection

Rahul's absence from the Asia Cup would have significant implications for his selection in the World Cup squad. As a crucial middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper, Rahul's inclusion was almost certain. However, with his injury concerns persisting, the team management might consider alternative options. Young talents Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson could be retained as potential replacements if Rahul fails to regain full fitness.

Fans' Hopes and Social Media Updates

Fans have been eagerly following Rahul's recovery journey, hoping for his swift return to the cricket field. The Indian cricketer has shared glimpses of his rehabilitation progress on social media platforms. A recent Instagram story showcased his leg press exercise with a heavy load, suggesting that he is nearing full recovery and preparing to resume training.

Bumrah's Return and Iyer's Recovery

While Rahul's injury concerns loom large, there is some positive news for the Indian team. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had also been sidelined due to injury, is on the path to recovery and has resumed bowling. His potential return will strengthen India's pace attack in the upcoming tournaments. Additionally, Shreyas Iyer, who underwent back surgery, is making progress in his recovery, raising hopes of his availability for the Asia Cup.

