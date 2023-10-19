Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul took a stunning catch in the India vs Bangladesh clash of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune. Diving to his left, down the leg stump line, Rahul reminded the fans of the keeping legends such as Adam Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum as he completed a catch that is going viral on the internet. That was a big catch too as it dismissed a dynamic batter such as Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just 3.

Mohammed Siraj was the bowler. He bowled one down leg, the ball brushed the gloves of Miraz and went behind. The continue to go away from Rahul, who was required to dive in order to catch the ball. And he did it in some style.

Almost 20 overs later, one more brilliant catch was taken by an Indian fielder and this time it was none other than the best fielding in the world Ravindra Jadeja. Mushfiqur Rahim played a square cut in air which went to right of Jadeja. He dived in that direction to catch it dafely with two hands and landed nicely on the ground too without getting injured.

As soon as Jadeja completed the catch, he pointed his hand towards the Indian cricket team fielding coach Dilip TK. In this World Cup, the coach has started a trend of giving a medal for 'the best fielder of the day'. In the first match, it was Virat Kohli who got the award while the medal was passed on to KL Rahul after the India vs Pakistan clash.

Jadeja made a hand gesture after the catch, telling Dilip, who was looking on and clapping that tonight, he wanted the medal. The players joined in the celebration with Virat Kohli very joyfully hugging Jadeja for the catch.

Take a look at both the catches below:

There will be plenty of contenders for the 'best fielder' medal after the Bangladesh match. While Rahul was clean in his keeping and took two catches as well, Jadeja was brilliant in the outfield. At the same time, Kuldeep Yadav was exceptional in the outfield too, making some brilliant stops in the deep, putting his body on the line.