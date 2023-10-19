Cricket World Cup 2023: Sara Tendulkar Spotted In Stands For India vs Bangladesh Clash, Social Media Flooded With Memes

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted supporting Team India from the stands of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune in their match against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 19). Fans could not keep calm after spotting Sara in the stands who is quite a famous personality on social media. The internet was filled with Shubman Gill memes as the duo were rumouredly dating. However, no official comment or source even confirmed on the reportedly relationship between the two. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls For India After 6 Years In ODIs Against Bangladesh - Watch)

Checkout the fan reactions here:

Shubman Gill's Ex girlfriend Sara Tendulkar is currently at MCA stadium, Pune to watch #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Qz9jQhG01C — Visheshta Jotwani (@visheshtaaa_j15) October 19, 2023

Sara Tendulkar recently celebrated her birthday and her father wished her heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the one and only! Hamari Aankhon ka Tara, Sara," read Sachin Tendulkar's birthday post for daughter Sara Tendulkar on Instagram. India's legendary cricketer posted a picture of Sara with him and his wife Anjali from a long time back when she was a baby. The cute picture had Sachin Tendulkar holding Sara while wife Anjali is smiling by looking at them.

Coming the game of India, Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 clash at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. (Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Rushes To Hospital For Scans For THIS Reason)

Bangladesh's regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is battling an injury, opted to sit out this clash while India announced an unchanged team. After registering back-to-back three victories in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led Team India is on a red-hot streak and will aim to keep their unbeaten record going against Bangladesh. Their opponents, on the other hand, will aim to get their World Cup campaign back on track after crushing, back-to-back defeats.