WATCH: MS Dhoni Cut A Cake As Chennai Super Kings Party All Night At Team Hotel After IPL 2023 Final Win

It was a long and sleepless night for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the team along with skipper MS Dhoni partied all night after winning their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Monday. CSK defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five-wickets in a rain-shortened IPL 2023 Final.

CSK social media handle shared a video of the victorious team arriving at the team hotel in Ahmedabad late on Monday night. Skipper Dhoni was seen cutting multi-layered cake, with each layer signifying the years in which CSK won the IPL title. Young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was given the honour of carrying the IPL Trophy into the team hotel with other young cricketers in the team seen dancing as they entered.

In another video going viral on social media, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar is seen dancing in the lobby of the team hotel at 5am in the morning with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj celebrating the win.

Celebration is still going on even at 5 am in the morning _ what a match and what a win !! _

And what a season for our cherry!! @deepak_chahar9 from injuries to victory!! More love and power to you bro_#lifetime #memories #csk #win #whistlepodu #YelloveArmy #CSKvGT #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/933EuCfCGb May 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya paid rich tributes to his mentor and rival captain MS Dhoni, saying ‘destiny had this written for him’ to lead Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth IPL title in what could be his last season in the T20 league. CSK beat GT by five wickets in a thrilling rain-affected summit showdown with Ravindra Jadeja smashing a six and a four off the last two balls to chase down a revised target of 171 in 15 overs here on Monday.

“I’m very happy for him (Dhoni). Destiny had this written for him,” Pandya said after the heartbreaking loss. “If I had to lose, I don't mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people and he's been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night,” added Pandya.