WATCH: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts Again With THIS Special Gesture For Chepauk Ground Staff

MS Dhoni signed off from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the IPL 2023 season with a win over defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 earlier this week book their place in the final for 10th time in their history. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) await the winners of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and GT on Friday. But before leaving Chepauk, Dhoni, who has been a darling of crowds all around India in IPL 2023 came up with another grand gesture on Tuesday.

CSK posted a video of MS Dhoni obliging Chepauk ground staff with autographs after the win over GT on Tuesday. The video soon went viral on social media.

WATCH MS Dhoni sign autographs for Chepauk ground staff HERE…

Anbuden Thala - A mark of respect for the markers and the ground staff who toil hard to make us game ready! __#WhistlePodu #Yellove __ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/MTyFpvEWud — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 25, 2023

After the match, Dhoni met CSK teammate and 20-year-old pacer Matheesha Pathirana’s family at the team hotel in Chennai as well. The 20-year-old, who has bowling action very similar to Mumbai Indians and Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, has lived up to Dhoni’s faith by claiming 17 wickets in 11 matches so far. Dhoni met Pathirana’s family in Chennai after winning the Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans earlier this week.

“Now we are sure that malli is in safe hands when thala said “You have nothing to worry about Matheesha, he’s always with me,” Pathirana’s sister Vishuka said on Instagram along with photos of Dhoni and their family.

Meanwhile, Dhoni hasn’t made it clear if he would be returning to IPL next season. The CSK skipper has said that he would take a call on that around December near the IPL 2023 auction.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle posed the ‘big’ question in front of Dhoni at the post-match presentation and Dhoni kept the door open for a return to CSK next season as well. “I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December. I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see,” Dhoni said after the win over GT on Tuesday night.

CSK skipper said that this was not ‘just another’ final for his team as the task has got harder with 10 teams instead of eight. CSK finished in ninth place in IPL 2022 and it is a remarkable turnaround for the four-time winners to reach the final again.

“It is no longer eight teams. Ten teams makes it all the more tougher. Hard work of two months. Lot of character showed by our players. Everyone has contributed. Yes, middle order hasn’t got ample opportunity but they have chipped in,” Dhoni said about reaching the final.