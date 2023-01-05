topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's sister FURIOUS at reporter for overcrowding during airlift procedure

Pant's sister's reaction can be understood by many as you can see in the video below, there was not much space left when the medicos were shifting Pant inside the ambulance

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's sister FURIOUS at reporter for overcrowding during airlift procedure

BCCI on Wednesday (January 4) decided to airlift cricketer Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. The 25-year-old was in Dehradun after his accident on December 30. For his further surgeries and treatment, BCCI decided to shift to Ambani Hospital in Mumbai so that Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala (head of the Centre of Sports Medicine) can treat him. As Pant was being transferred from a hospital in Dehradun, the media reporters surrounded the ambulance leaving little space for the medical staff and other members carrying Pant. Due to this, Pant's sister was unhappy and lashed out at a reporter, who was trying to get a close shot of Rishabh Pant. Pant's sister's reaction can be understood by many as you can see in the video below, there was not much space left when the medicos were shifting Pant inside the ambulance.

Watch the video here...

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," a part of BCCI's statement read.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee by driving his Mercedes car. (With IANS inputs)

Live Tv

Rishabh PantPant sisterRishabh Pant accidentRishabh Pant airliftPant MumbaiPant sister angry

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to save Shri Sammed Shikharji
DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?