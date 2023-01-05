WATCH: Rishabh Pant's sister FURIOUS at reporter for overcrowding during airlift procedure

BCCI on Wednesday (January 4) decided to airlift cricketer Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. The 25-year-old was in Dehradun after his accident on December 30. For his further surgeries and treatment, BCCI decided to shift to Ambani Hospital in Mumbai so that Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala (head of the Centre of Sports Medicine) can treat him. As Pant was being transferred from a hospital in Dehradun, the media reporters surrounded the ambulance leaving little space for the medical staff and other members carrying Pant. Due to this, Pant's sister was unhappy and lashed out at a reporter, who was trying to get a close shot of Rishabh Pant. Pant's sister's reaction can be understood by many as you can see in the video below, there was not much space left when the medicos were shifting Pant inside the ambulance.

Watch the video here...

Rishabh Pant Being Shifted To Mumbai For Further Treatment pic.twitter.com/DT2S34vmB6 — Vaibhav Bhola (@VibhuBhola) January 4, 2023

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," a part of BCCI's statement read.

On December 30, early in the morning, Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand, when the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee by driving his Mercedes car. (With IANS inputs)