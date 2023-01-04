LIVE Updates | Rishabh Pant Car Accident, Injury and Health Updates: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘hopeful’ of quick recovery

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last week on December 30. The Delhi Capitals skipper was pulled out of the burning car by a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor and transferred to a local hospital.

Pant has since been moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment to ligament tear, burn injuries and more. The wicketkeeper’s MRI scans have revealed that there is no damage to his brain or spinal cord.

Over the last couple of days, Pant has been moved out from the ICU to a private suite at the Max hospital where he has been recovering. Plastic surgeries have already been performed to treat his lacerative and abrasion wounds and facial injuries.

However, the pending MRI scan of his knee has still not been done and the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team can only start treatment for his ligament tear once he has recovered from his plastic surgery.

The doctors at Dehradun are in constant touch with BCCI medical team, who are determining the course of action. There is, however, a cause of concern for Pant’s family who feel that there is risk of ‘infection’ to the wicketkeeper as he tries to recover in Dehradun due to a flood of visitors which included the likes of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher and Pant’s Delhi teammate Nitish Rana.

