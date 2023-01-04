LIVE Updates | Rishabh Pant Car Accident, Injury and Health Updates: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘hopeful’ of quick recovery
Rishabh Pant car crashes into divider in Haridwar district, taken to hospital after massive road accident: Follow LIVE Updates from Rishabh Pant’s road accident and health updates from Dehradun here.
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was involved in a horrific car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last week on December 30. The Delhi Capitals skipper was pulled out of the burning car by a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor and transferred to a local hospital.
Pant has since been moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment to ligament tear, burn injuries and more. The wicketkeeper’s MRI scans have revealed that there is no damage to his brain or spinal cord.
Over the last couple of days, Pant has been moved out from the ICU to a private suite at the Max hospital where he has been recovering. Plastic surgeries have already been performed to treat his lacerative and abrasion wounds and facial injuries.
However, the pending MRI scan of his knee has still not been done and the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) medical team can only start treatment for his ligament tear once he has recovered from his plastic surgery.
The doctors at Dehradun are in constant touch with BCCI medical team, who are determining the course of action. There is, however, a cause of concern for Pant’s family who feel that there is risk of ‘infection’ to the wicketkeeper as he tries to recover in Dehradun due to a flood of visitors which included the likes of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher and Pant’s Delhi teammate Nitish Rana.
Rishabh Pant Updates: Delhi Capitals shares 'special moment'
Rishabh Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared a glimpse of their captain's special moment in Test cricket. On this day in 2019, Rishabh Pant had notched up his career-best score of 159 not out against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
#OnThisDay in 2019 _ An #RP17 masterclass that set the SCG on fire _
Can't wait for you to get back out on the field, @RishabhPant17 _ pic.twitter.com/SGd5NO8tat
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 4, 2023
Rishabh Pant Health: Sourav Ganguly 'hopeful' of quick recovery
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is set to become 'Director of Cricket' with IPL team Delhi Capitals, is 'hopeful' that the DC skipper Rishabh Pant will make a quick recovery.
"I wish him speedy recovery that's all I can say. You know things happen in life and you need to move on so hopefully he'll recover soon and be back on the path soon," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE health updates of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from horrific car crash at Max Hospital in Dehradun.
