WATCH: Tilak Varma’s ‘Helicopter’ Shot Goes Viral Vs RCB, Fans Compare Youngster To MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians youngster Tilak Varma came up with a brilliant 84 not out off just 46 balls with four sixes and 9 fours to give the five-time champions a fighting chance in their IPL 2023 opening match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru on Sunday (April 2). However, Tilak’s brilliance was not enough to prevent his side from crumbling to 11th loss in the opening match of IPL for Mumbai Indians.

There was plenty to love about Tilak Varma in his brilliant innings – none more so than his brilliant ‘helicopter’ shot in the final over of the Mumbai Indians innings off RCB pacer Harshal Patel. The shot came off the final ball of the final over as Tilak nonchalantly flicked Harshal into the stands which reminded fans of MS Dhoni and his trademark ‘Helicopter’ shot.

WATCH Tilak Varma’s Helicopter shot vs Harshal Patel HERE…

Tilak Verma ... wow! And the helicopter was a cherry in top. #IPL23 #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/xNzjH9BCyg — Sheel Majumdar (@SheelMajumdar) April 2, 2023

MI batters failed to get going barring Tilak Verma, who scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls that helped MI post a respectable 171 for 7. “Tilak played brilliantly, but he didn't get much help. I think 170 on a really small ground was not a good total. I think 190 could have been a par total,” said Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond after the match.

“We didn’t bowl well. We knew how important the opening partnership is going to be. We couldn’t break it and failed to apply pressure even,” Bond added.

The five-time champions lost their 11th consecutive season opener, going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets on Sunday. The last time MI won their opening game was way back in 2012, when they defeated Chennai Super Kings.

“This is my ninth season and we haven’t won our opening game. So it’s getting frustrating. At the end of the day, it’s a tough competition. It’s always better to have more wins than losses. It’s a tough way to start,” Bond said at the post-match press conference.

(with PTI inputs)