Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is currently taking a break in the United States after a hectic five-match T20 series against West Indies. Pant’s next assignment will be the Asia Cup 2022 later this month but the Delhi Capitals skipper is never far away from controversies.

Although rumoured to be dating Isha Negi, Rishabh Pant has often been linked to Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela. In fact, Urvashi Rautela was brutally trolled last year when she attended T20 World Cup 2021 match in Dubai between India and Pakistan.

As they duo were frequently be photographed together at lunch or dinner or gatherings back in 2018, the two were rumoured to be dating. However, soon after, rumours about Rishabh Pant blocking Urvashi Rautela on Whatsapp also surfaced.

The Bollywood star now was heard discussing ‘RP,’ who many fans believe to be Rishabh Pant, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. “I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi said.

As per her revelations, fans assumed that Urvashi Rautela blamed the media and paparazzi for spoiling her relationship with Rishabh Pant by exaggerating the smallest of matters. Notably, when asked about to reveal “Mr. RP’s” identity, Urvashi politely refused to do so.

“So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me, and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai. We met in Mumbai, and the paps surrounded us, and the other day it became such big news. I won’t add much to this, but it’s just that it’s very important to give respect to the other person, but I feel like media exaggerates even the smallest thing that is under development and ruins it completely,” she further narrated.

After this interview social media was abuzz with a possible Instagram story posted by Rishabh Pant which was later deleted. Check the Instagram story here…

Rishabh Pant has reacted on false claims of Urvashi Rautela https://t.co/smYAJsPjjF pic.twitter.com/jljBeJv3vN — Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) August 11, 2022

The veracity of Instagram story cannot be verified by Zee News English although it is currently going viral on social media.