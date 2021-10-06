IPL 2021: Urvashi Rautela trolled for tweeting THIS to Rishabh Pant, fans tell actress to stay away from DC skipper

Team India wicketkeeper-batter and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant celebrated his 24th birthday on October 4, 2021. The netizens sent heartfelt tweets for the youngster, who is currently busy leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Interestingly, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela also took to Twitter to wish Pant for his special day, but the beautiful film star was late by a day as she wished the swashbuckling batsman on October 5.

Moreover, Urvashi’s tweet once again ignited the dating rumours with Pant. For the unversed, the actress was rumoured to be dating the young cricketer in the year 2018, however, before they could make things official, the duo decided to part ways and Pant reportedly blocked the actress on Whatsapp.

It was amidst the rumours of his relationship with the actress that Rishabh Pant had confirmed his relationship with Isha Negi, who hails from Dehradun and is reported to be an entrepreneur and an interior decor designer.

Notably, fans trolled Urvashi for her ‘Happy Birthday’ tweet for Pant and told the actress to stay away from the DC skipper.

Here’s Urvashi Rautela’s tweet:

Here’s how the fans reacted:

pls don’t distract our boy before wc — A (@exhaustednd) October 4, 2021

It's time to block her on twiiter — Legend Rishabh pant (@Sanver_you) October 5, 2021

@RishabhPant17 bhai reply krdo bechaari itna pyar se bday wish ki h to.... bss proposal accept mt krna kbhi iska — Shashi Suman (@ShashiS67048056) October 5, 2021

Pant bhaiya blocked her on whatsapp so she wished him on twitter

Modern problems require modern solution — . (@one8Virat) October 5, 2021

Hath jod kr guzarish hai @UrvashiRautela wc se phle dur rhye @RishabhPant17 bhai se .. #HappyBirthdayRishabhPant pic.twitter.com/6dRBwYzhGv — Anupam Rai (@AnupamR84354321) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Pant-led DC are in brilliant form and they have already entered the IPL 2021 playoffs. The last year runner-ups are currently sitting on the top of the points table. Delhi defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their last game and they will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league-stage match on October 8.