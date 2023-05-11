WATCH: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Host Royal Challengers Bangalore Players And Staff To Dinner In Mumbai

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma hosted a dinner for the RCB players and support staff at the cricketers’ own restaurant – ‘One8 Commune’ – in Juhu, Mumbai after their IPL 2023 match. RCB lost to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night and after that match Kohli and Anushka hosted a dinner on Wednesday evening.

Current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis along with pacers Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Wayne Parnell and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and other RCB stars arrived in the team bus wearing casuals for the dinner while some of the players were also accompanied by their families at One8 Commune in Juhu

WATCH RCB players arrive for dinner at Virat Kohli’s restaurant in Mumbai here…

Vira Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked absolutely gorgeous as they always do. Anushka teamed up a sleeveless striped-white shirt with white pants, while Kohli opted for a printed shirt. While the couple was posing for the paparazzi outside the restaurant, a paparazzo mistakenly called Anushka as ‘Sir’.

The former Indian captain did not let this opportunity go in vain without poking some fun. He said to the paps, “Virat ma’am bhi bol de ek baar.” (Please call me Virat ‘Ma’am’ once). The couple and the paps burst into laughter. Several videos of the incident went viral.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at One8 Commune Restaurant in Juhu.



A guy by mistake says Anushka sir.



Virat - "speak Virat ma'am also". _ pic.twitter.com/Efi0N9suyL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

Kohli is currently engaged with his IPL 2023 schedule as he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli is the second-highest run-getter for RCB this season with 420 runs in 11 matches with six fifties so far. Skipper Faf du Plessis is the top run-scorer for RCB and in the league as well with 576 runs in 11 matches with six fifties.

The ‘Rab ne bana di Jodi’ actor, on the other hand, will be seen in her brother Karnesh Sharma’s produced film ‘Chakda Xpress’. In between the matches, Virat and Anushka have been exuding couple goals, sometime in Bengaluru and sometime in Delhi.

A few days back, Virat Kohli shared a beautiful picture with his wife. In the picture, Virat can be seen in a black shirt folded to the elbow to bring a proper Delhi-wala-ladka vibe with a classic watch in his hand that goes around Anushka's waist, dressed in a beautiful orange-coloured dress. As she poses for the camera, Anushka looked gorgeous with open hair and a wide smile. Virat captioned the picture with two hearts with an infinity sign in between.

(with ANI inputs)