WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Ravi Shastri's 'Tracer Bullet' commentary, former head coach reacts

Indian cricket was at a great place with Virat Kohli as the all-format captain and Ravi Shastri as the head coach since 2017.

India have won many a matches and series abroad, the highlight being the wins in England and Australia.

Ravi Shastri will return to the commentary box in the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Test series it seems.

He shared a clip from commentary box on Instagram which is a big hint that Shastri is returning to his old job of bringing the cricket stories to the fans through broadcast.

Shatsri also threw a challenge to former captain Kohli, calling the task as the Tracer Bullet challenge.

Shastri was well known for his "This went like a Tracer Bullet" line during his commentary days and he asked Kohli to mimic him.

Kohli took the challenge and did this.

WATCH here:

On Friday (March 4), Kohli will join an elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag,Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

"God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Kohli told BCCI on the eve of the historic match in Mohali.