हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Ravi Shastri's 'Tracer Bullet' commentary, former head coach reacts

Indian cricket was at a great place with Virat Kohli as the all-format captain and Ravi Shastri as the head coach since 2017. 

WATCH: Virat Kohli mimics Ravi Shastri&#039;s &#039;Tracer Bullet&#039; commentary, former head coach reacts

Indian cricket was at a great place with Virat Kohli as the all-format captain and Ravi Shastri as the head coach since 2017. 

India have won many a matches and series abroad, the highlight being the wins in England and Australia. 

Ravi Shastri will return to the commentary box in the upcoming India vs Sri Lanka Test series it seems. 

He shared a clip from commentary box on Instagram which is a big hint that Shastri is returning to his old job of bringing the cricket stories to the fans through broadcast. 

Shatsri also threw a challenge to former captain Kohli, calling the task as the Tracer Bullet challenge. 

Shastri was well known for his "This went like a Tracer Bullet" line during his commentary days and he asked Kohli to mimic him. 

Kohli took the challenge and did this.

WATCH here:

On Friday (March 4), Kohli will join an elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag,Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests.

"God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned," Kohli told BCCI on the eve of the historic match in Mohali.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIndia vs Sri Lanka 2022Ravi ShastriVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PAK vs AUS Live

Must Watch

PT10M59S

Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Russian army launched missile attack on oil tanker in Chernihiv