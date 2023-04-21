WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets Down On One Knee To Propose To Jos Buttler, Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s antics on social media have kept everyone entertained over years, whether it’s his Instagram reels or videos. In his latest video, Chahal decided to ‘propose’ to RR teammate and England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler.

In a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals’ social media handle, Chahal can be seen holding a small flower pot as he plays with Buttler’s daughter, who’s being held by her father. After being asked to speak louder, Chahal goes on to say, “Jos Bhai, you’re the love of my life. While I met you last year, My heart began beating fast. And every night I just see you, I feel you. Will you go on a date with me please?”

The video soon went viral on social media. After listening to the proposal, Buttler answers, “I will, yes, Yuzi for sure.”

WATCH Yuzvendra Chahal propose to Jos Buttler HERE…

Chahal is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 11 wickets in 6 matches so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj surpassed him with 12 wickets to grab the IPL 2023 Orange Cap on Thursday.

Overall, Chahal has 177 wickets in his IPL career so far and needs only 7 more wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL. Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo currently is the top wicket-taker in IPL with 183 scalps.

Buttler family also celebrated his younger daughter Georgia’s birthday on Thursday as well. The Royals posted a video of Jos Buttler and his wife Louise cutting a cake with rest of the Royals teammates around them.

Happy Gigi day from the Buttler fam! ___ pic.twitter.com/voDq3WmGpd April 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2023 Points Table with 8 points in 6 matches, in spite of losing their last match to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are in second place.

Buttler is currently in 4th place on the IPL 2023 Orange Cap table with 244 runs in 6 matches with 3 fifties to his name and a strike-rate of 146.9. Royals play their next match on Sunday against the RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.