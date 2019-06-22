West Indies vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Jason Holder-led West Indies take on New Zealand in match 29 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# Kemar Roach to share the new ball!

# Ten runs and two wickets off the over as Williamson gets off the mark following the dismissal of Guptill with a boundary. This was followed by the dismissal of opener Colin Munro for a duck, New Zealand 10/2 (1 over)

# Ross Taylor is the next batsman in!

# Wicket! Colin Munro departs for a duck as well following a swinging delivery by Cottrell which goes on to hit the stumps, New Zealand 7/2 (0.5 overs)

# Kane Williamson is the next batsman in!

# Wicket! Martin Guptill dismissed for a duck after being adjudged lbw following a review by Cottrell which rules the batsman out, New Zealand 0/1 (0.1 overs)

# Left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell to bowl the opening over!

# New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are set to start the innings!

# Players from both the sides are set for the national anthem ceremonies!

# West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss and opted to field!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

With their backs against the wall, West Indies will take on in-form New Zealand in a must-win World Cup clash on Saturday.

The Windies have looked more in T20 mode this World Cup with their batsmen losing patience too early and getting out, barring Shai Hope who has looked solid. The Jason Holder-led side started their campaign on a high, thrashing Pakistan by seven wickets.

But since then, the Caribbean side has been on a downward slide losing three games -- against Australia, England and Bangladesh -- with the game against South Africa being washed out.

The West Indies are currently lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their bag.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell.