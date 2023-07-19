Who Has The Most Expensive Bat Sponsorship In The World Worth Over Rs 100 Crore, It’s Not Rohit Sharma Or MS Dhoni

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar set the benchmark in world cricket in plenty of aspects, whether it is scoring 100 international centuries or hammering over 34,000 international runs. The ‘Mumbai Maestro’ also held the record for the most expensive bat contract in the world – worth over Rs 8 crore annually with MRF.

This was all before one man came along and changed all of that. This batter is none other than former India captain Virat Kohli, who is the second-highest centurion in international cricket with 75 tons and is getting ready to play his landmark 500th game when the second Test against West Indies gets underway at the Port-of-Spain in Trinidad & Tobago on Thursday.

Kohli smashed all records for a bat contract on the way and has a blockbuster Rs 100 Crore deal with MRF till 2025 which includes a Rs 12.5 crore payout annually, smashing Tendulkar’s record. Following Kohli, former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers signed up with MRF as well.



cre Trending Stories

A complete team effort. Congratulations to Yashasvi & Ishan on your Test debuts. __ pic.twitter.com/4i2WA0sEjA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 15, 2023

Team India captain Rohit Sharma holds the second-most expensive bat contract in the world, worth over Rs 4 crore annually with another tyre brand – CEAT. The third batter in this list is Australian opener and Delhi Capitals skipper in the IPL 2023 season – David Warner – who has a deal with DSC brand worth Rs 3.3 crore annually for bat sponsorship.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s bat sponsorship pales in their comparison. Babar’s bat deal with Gray-Nichols is worth only Rs 1.14 crore annually.

Warner’s teammate and former Australian captain Steve Smith has the fourth largest bat sponsorship worth Rs 2.45 crore with New Balance. Smith uses the DC-10 version bat of NB and has the sponsorship deal for using their sports item incusing helmet, pads, and gloves.

The fifth batter in this list is a retired Indian cricketer – MS Dhoni – who walked away from international cricket back in 2020. However, the Chennai Super Kings skipper had the fifth biggest bat sponsorship till his retirement.

Dhoni’s contract with Spartan company was worth Rs 2.2 crore till he retired from international cricket. Now the CSK skipper uses BAS sponsorship as he only plays IPL once a year but led CSK to a record-equalling fifth title in the IPL 2023 season.

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who is out injured after a horrific car accident in December last year, is next on the list with a Rs 2 crore annual contract with SG. While former England skipper Joe Root’s deal with New Balance is worth Rs 1.8 crore.

Batters with most expensive bat sponsorship

Virat Kohli – Rs 12.5 crore

Rohit Sharma – Rs 4 crore

David Warner – Rs 3.3 crore

Steve Smith – Rs 2.45 crore

MS Dhoni – Rs 2.2. crore

Rishabh Pant – Rs 2 crore

Joe Root – Rs 1.8 crore

Kane Williamson – Rs 1.64 crore

Aaron Finch – Rs 1.39 crore

Babar Azam – Rs 1.14 crore