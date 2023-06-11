Why Team India Has Failed To Win ICC Knockouts In Last 10 Years? Head Coach Rahul Dravid Gives Honest Opinion

Team India experienced a disappointing defeat in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia at The Oval, as they suffered a 209-run loss in the title clash. This marked India's second consecutive loss in the tournament's final, having previously suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand two years ago. India struggled with their batting in both innings of the game against Australia, being bowled out for 234 in their pursuit of a mammoth 444-run target after resuming at 164/3 on the final day.

@SGanguly99 asks some really tough questions to Rahul Dravid ....

Rahul Dravid responds passionately

And then at the end dada gives a pat on dravid's back..

That's how he has been...he ll put an arm around a shoulder but he ll ask tough questions..#leader pic.twitter.com/VToWJAVo6Y — Saurabh Desai (@sau_desai) June 11, 2023

Australia maintained their dominance throughout the five-day Test match, posting a formidable score of 469 in the first innings and dismissing the Indian team for 296. If not for the contributions of Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51), the situation could have been even worse for India. The Australian team continued their impressive performance, scoring 270/8 as the Indian pacers failed to make an impact.

After the defeat, Team India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, was questioned about his satisfaction with the team's preparations for the final. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, all the players in the Indian squad had participated in the 2023 Indian Premier League and arrived in England less than two weeks before the start of the WTC Final.

"As a coach, I will never be content with the preparations. However, I understand the reality and accept it. The schedules are extremely tight and cramped. These players are aware that if they are here three weeks before the tour, playing two side games, they would be better prepared," expressed a visibly frustrated Dravid during an interview on Star Sports.

"But we don't have that luxury. The circumstances don't allow it. We have to make the best of what we have. No excuses, no complaints. I just want to congratulate Australia on their victory in the final. They outperformed us in all five days. We need to introspect and identify areas where we can improve and get better," stated the India head coach.