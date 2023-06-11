Watch: Angry Sunil Gavaskar Slams Virat Kohli's Poor Shot Selection, Terms Team India's Batting Performance 'Disaster'

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration over the defeat of the Rohit Sharma-led team in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The final day turned out to be a disastrous morning for India as they lost seven wickets before lunch, leading to a humiliating 209-run defeat. The team had pinned their hopes on Virat Kohli, who had played a fluent knock on day 4 and ended the day unbeaten on 44. However, Kohli's stay at the crease on the final day was short-lived, as he was dismissed for 49 by Scott Boland, edging a delivery outside the off-stump.

Gavaskar not happy with Kohli pic.twitter.com/m71R9SMHuN — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) June 11, 2023

Gavaskar didn't hold back his criticism and raised questions about Kohli's shot selection. The former Indian captain wondered how Kohli expected to play a big innings when he played a shot like that. He also described India's batting effort as a complete disaster, as they couldn't even extend the game into the second session.

"Kohli played a bad shot, an ordinary shot. You're asking me how he did that, well, you should ask Kohli. What kind of shot was that? How do you expect to score a century if you play shots like this?" Gavaskar expressed his disappointment on Star Sports. "The batting performance was a disaster. Some of the shot-making we witnessed today was ridiculous. India couldn't even last a single session with that batting lineup. I mean, come on," he added.

With this defeat, India's wait for an ICC trophy has now extended beyond 10 years, as they haven't won a global title in any format since the 2013 Champions Trophy. In the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Australia posted a formidable total of 469 runs, with Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring centuries. In response, India could only manage 296 runs in their first innings, as the top order collapsed. Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shardul Thakur provided some resistance with their contributions. However, none of the Indian players could reach a half-century in the second innings.