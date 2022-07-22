Shikhar Dhawan is getting ready to lead Team India in the three-match ODI series, beginning with the first game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday (July 22). Although Dhawan hasn’t enjoyed the best of times with the bat in the Caribbean, he is still the fifth-highest run-getter for the country in the West Indies when it comes to ODIs.

Dhawan has managed just 348 runs in 14 matches in ODIs in the West Indies. The opener averages just 26.76 and he will be looking to make amends and go past few of the top Indian batters in this series.

Former India captain Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs by a batter in ODIs in the West Indies with 790 runs, including 4 hundreds at a staggering average of over 70. Dhawan has an opportunity to leapfrog the likes of Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni to the 2nd spot in the elite list of Indian batters.

Most runs by India batters in ODIs in WI

Virat Kohli - 790 runs in 15 matches

MS Dhoni - 458 runs in 15 matches

Yuvraj Singh - 419 runs in 14 matches

Rohit Sharma - 408 runs in 14 matches

Shikhar Dhawan - 348 runs in 14 matches

Dhawan will become the seventh skipper to lead India this year during the three-match ODI series against the Men-in-Maroon. The 36-year-old said that he wouldn’t have been where he is today if he had let criticism affect his play.

“I don’t feel strange. Have been hearing it for 10 years now. They keep saying, I keep playing. It doesn`t matter to me. If it did, I wouldn’t have been here today. Everyone has their own opinions, but I know my job and what I need to do. I have been doing this for so many years. I don’t take a lot of tension after a couple of failures. I self-analyze and look to improve. That’s what matters to me,” Dhawan said in a pre-match press conference.

Before the England ODIs, the opening batter impressed during the ODI series in South Africa, which was played at the start of 2022. He smashed 169 runs in three matches, including two half-centuries.

Original captain Rohit Sharma and experienced players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the ODI series. As a result, Dhawan will be leading a fairly young team in the Caribbean.

Taking about his role in the team and new captaincy assignment, Dhawan said, “I am very excited. When I get a chance to work with youngsters, I feel I can share my experience with them, especially the mental aspect of how one can grow. I always love to share it and bring an impact in their game.”

Accepting that there is always pressure in the game, Dhawan claimed that he won’t change his playing style or nature. “Pressure is always there in international cricket. But the pressure will not change my personality or my style of play. I have a lot of self-belief in myself and in my team as well. We will go in with the will to win at any cost,” he added.

The three ODI matches will be played on 22 July, 24 July and 27 July at the historic Queen’s Park Oval. They will be followed by a five-match T20I series from July 29 to August 7.

(with ANI inputs)