In the last few months, the hectic schedule in international cricket has become a challenge for nations to put out their best teams in every bilateral series. The effect of this has been that teams are rotating their mainstays, especially with the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 scheduled this year. It means that India are without regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, starting from Friday at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The captaincy duties have now been handed over to opener Shikhar Dhawan, who will be the seventh captain to lead India this year when they take the field for the first ODI. Despite missing so many prominent players, the Dhawan-led visitors start as favourites against a struggling West Indies side – which is a testament to India`s deep bench strength. It also presents opportunities for players like Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda to showcase their temperament and skill-sets in ODI cricket.

Against a shaky West Indies batting line-up, India have a variety of options to choose from in their bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja, serving as deputy to Dhawan in ODIs, is likely to team up with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department. With Shardul Thakur likely to be seen as a pace all-rounder in Pandya’s absence, Prasidh Krishna and either of Mohammed Siraj or Avesh Khan could be the two pacers if Arshdeep Singh hasn’t fully recovered from the right abdominal strain.

For the West Indies, who recently lost the ODI series to Bangladesh 3-0 in Guyana, the return of premier all-rounder Jason Holder is a big boost after being rested from white-ball matches against the Netherlands, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

Match Details

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on Friday (July 22).

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

How can I watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will not be available on any TV channel in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be streamed live on Fancode website and app.