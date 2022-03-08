WI-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch West Indies vs England Live in India

Defending champions England women will face Stafanie West Indies women on Wednesday, March 9, in match no.7 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The Heather Knight led-side will come into this fixture after a 12 runs loss against rivals Australia in their opener of the tournament. England will surely look to register their first win of the tournament in this fixture.

On the positive, England have a lot to pick from their previous match, some of the individual performances were impressive and Natalie Sciver’s century was right on the money. Sciver played an unbeaten 109 runs innings off just 85 balls, but in the end, Australia once again had the last laugh.

On the other hand, West Indies women started their campaign on a bright note as they won their first game against hosts New Zealand by a mere margin of 3 runs. They will surely look to keep the momentum going and continue their bright start with another win. West Indies will their best to not give any easy pickings to the defending champions England.

Ahead of WWC 2022 match between West Indies Women and England Women here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs England Women start?

The match between West Indies Women and England Women will be played on Wednesday, March 9, and it will kick off at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women vs England Women will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies Women vs England Women match.

Where can I live stream West Indies Women vs England Women match?

West Indies Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

West Indies Women Squad: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell

England Women Squad: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsol