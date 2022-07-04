Sarfaraz Khan had a dream season in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2022. Khan was a vital clog in Mumbai's batting order. With back-to-back 900+ runs in the domestic tournament, Khan is knocking on the doors of Team India. He played a big role in taking Mumbai to the final of the tournament with four centuries.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Sarfaraz Khan said, "When I left Mumbai and was on my way to UP, I played U14, U16, U19, and U25, as well as the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai. So, we all know that jumbo bag of blue colour in which I was filling all my Ranji Trophy clothes. So, when I was storing that bag as we no longer needed that kit, I had tears in my eyes as it was my dream to score a Ranji Trophy hundred in Mumbai clothes."

Khan scored 982 runs in nine innings with six centuries. He had an average of 122.75. The right-hand talisman smashed a century in the final against Madhya Pradesh. Although, his effort went in vain as MP won the final by six wickets.

"I was emotional because I thought I would never play for Mumbai again. I even wanted my photo to appear in the newspapers where I have taken off my helmet and I am showing my bat after scoring the hundred," he added.

"I was determined to play for Mumbai, so I told my father that if I play cricket, I will play for Mumbai or I will leave the game. I took a cooling period of one year and played club matches. I had a tough time, but when I made a comeback, I scored a triple hundred against UP," he concluded.