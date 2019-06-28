World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash

After South Africa produced a good show with the ball, skipper Faf du Plessis and opener Hashim Amla shared a huge unbeaten partnership of 175 runs to help their side clinch a nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 35th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Stree on Friday.

Opting to field first, Dwaine Pretorius (three for 25) and Chris Morris (three for 46) ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up to bundle them out for a paltry score of 203 in 49.3 overs.

Besides the duo, Kagiso Rabada grabbed a two-wicket haul, while JP Duminy and Andile Phehlukwayo also contributed with a wicket each.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando were the highest scorers with 30 runs each.

Chasing the target, Amla (80 off 105 balls) and Du Plessis (96 off 103 balls) not only notched up ODI half-centuries but also stitched a mammoth 175-run union to help South Africa cross the line in just 37.2 overs.

Sri Lanka will now have to win their remaining two matches against West Indies and India and hope for a collective collapse from England, Pakistan and Bangladesh in order to make it into the semi-final of the mega event.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after South Africa vs Sri Lanka match:

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner continues to stand at the top spot in the list of highest run-scorers of the 2019 ICC World Cup. Warner is standing with a total of 500 runs from seven matches, maintaining a lead of just four runs over fellow opener Aaron Finch (496).

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is placed at the third position, having notched up 476 runs in six matches he has played so far in the quadrennial event.

English batsman Joe Root and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson complete the top-five list with 432 runs and 414 runs, respectively.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 500 7 7 500 2 Jofra Archer ENG 16 7 7 325 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 6 6 286 4 Lockie Ferguson NZ 15 6 6 267 5 Mark Wood ENG 13 6 6 262 6 Chris Morris SA 12 7 6 278 7 Pat Cummins AUS 11 7 7 313 8 Sheldon Cottrell WI 11 7 7 280 9 Imran Tahir SA 10 8 7 315 10 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 10 5 5 241

Most Wickets:

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc is standing at the numero-uno spot in the list of highest wicket-takers in the ongoing edition of the cricket's showpiece event. He has a total of 19 wickets to his tally in seven games he has played so far.

English pacer Jofra Archer is placed at the second spot after taking 16 wickets from seven matches. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson occupy the third and fourth positions, respectively with 16 and 15 wickets.

English pacer Mark Wood rounds off the top-five list with a total of 13 scalps in six games.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Mitchell Starc AUS 19 7 7 347 2 Jofra Archer ENG 16 7 7 325 3 Mohammad Amir PAK 16 6 6 286 4 Lockie Ferguson NZ 15 6 6 267 5 Mark Wood ENG 13 6 6 262 6 Chris Morris SA 12 7 6 278 7 Pat Cummins AUS 11 7 7 313 8 Sheldon Cottrell WI 11 7 7 280 9 Imran Tahir SA 10 8 7 315 10 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 10 5 5 241

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.