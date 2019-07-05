World Cup 2019: List of five wicket-takers till Afghanistan vs West Indies tie

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Braithwaite accounted for four wickets as the outfit finished their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign on a winning note against Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday.

Braithwaite accounted for the dismissals of Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan and Dawlat Zadran to help bowl out Afghanistan for 288 runs. His spell played a vital role in the Windies emerging victorious by a margin of 23 runs against Afghanistan.

The 30-year-old accumulated the highest number of wickets between players of both the sides, finishing just one short of becoming the seventh bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

A total of six bowlers have managed to claim a five-wicket haul in the tournament so far.

No Bowler Team Opponent Result 1 Mitchell Starc Australia West Indies Won 2 James Neesham New Zealand Afghanistan Won 3 Mohammad Amir Pakistan Australia Lost 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Afghanistan Won 5 Jason Behrendorff Australia England Won 6 Mitchell Starc Australia New Zealand Won 7 Mohammed Shami India England Lost

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Starc achieved the same during the clash against West Indies when he dismissed Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

The second bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the Cricket World Cup 2019 was New Zealand's James Neesham. The Kiwi bowler achieved the feat during the match against Afghanistan at County Ground, Taunton. Neesham bagged the wickets of Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was the third player to dismiss five batsmen in an innings in the ongoing World Cup. Aamir's victims were Australian batsmen Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was the fourth player to complete a five-wicket haul in a World Cup 2019 match. Shakib managed to claim five wickets in the match against Afghanistan by dismissing Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran.

Australian pacer Jason Behendroff became the fifth player to complete a five-wicket haul in the ICC World Cup 2019 when he achieved the feat against hosts England. Starc completed a five-wicket haul for the second time in the tournament on Saturday against New Zealand when he dismissed Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami became the sixth player to register a five-wicket haul in the tournament on Sunday after achieving the tally against England in a must-win clash for the latter.

It is to be noted that five of these seven five-wicket hauls have come in a winning cause, except the ones recorded by Mohammad Amir and Mohammed Shami. Seven bowlers had managed to claim a five-wicket haul in 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while nine bowlers had claimed five wickets in an innings in 2011 World Cup which was held in the Indian subcontinent.