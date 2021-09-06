World Test Championship 2021-23: India go on top of WTC points table after Oval Test win

Indian cricket team jumped to the top of the all-important and prestigious 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) points table by virtue of their victory over England in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday (September 6), confirmed International Cricket Council (ICC).

Unless any points are deducted, India will earn 26 points and a percentage of points (PCT) of 58.33 percent. Next in the table are Pakistan and the West Indies, both with 12 points and a PCT of 50 percent each.

Points available per Test match are 12 for a win, six for a tie, four for a draw, and zero for a loss. The PCT allocated per Test is 100 for a win, 50 for a tie, 33.33 for a draw, and nil for a loss.

A 157-run win at The Oval has taken India to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 table.#ENGvIND report https://t.co/LezDO73U5f — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2021

A five-Test series, which India and England are engaged in, carry 60 points, a four-Test series 48 points, a three-Test series 36 points, and a two-Test series, which Pakistan and the West Indies recently concluded, 24 points.

Prior to the outcome at The Oval, both India and England were docked two points each for slow over-rates. Thus, instead of their tallies being 16 from the first three Tests, they were 14. England's points will remain stationary, having lost the match. But India will gain valuable points from the result.

THIS. IS. IT! Take a bow, #TeamIndia! What a fantastic come-from-behind victory this is at The Oval! We head to Manchester with a 2-1 lead! #ENGvIND Scorecard https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk pic.twitter.com/zhGtErWhbs — BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2021

India's win carves out an early edge for the runner-up in the opening tournament, since home advantage is generally an important factor in deciding Tests and series between the top contenders, namely New Zealand, winners of the inaugural 2019-21 WTC, Australia, South Africa, England, and India.

The two teams who emerge on top in the two-year league cycle qualify for the final. Australia and England ran their rivals close in the Covid-19 affected first competition. But India's place in the play-off was crucially confirmed by their triumph in Australia last winter.