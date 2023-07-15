WTC 2023-2025 Points Table: India Placed On THIS Spot In Standings After Dominant Win Over West Indies

Team India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test at Windsor Park at Roseau. The Rohit Sharma-led side has now taken a 1-0 lead in the series with one more match left. The second Test starts on July 20 at Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies will be aiming to win the match to draw the series. Thanks to the win, India have also put their first points in the ICC World Test Championships standings. The ICC updated the WTC 2023 Points Table after India's win over West Indies.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have jumped to the top of the standings after the win, collecting 12 points. Their winning percentage of 100 percent. The second team in the table is Australia with 22 points from 3 matches. They have won 2 and lost one match respectively. On the third spot is England, who have won just one Test in this cycle so far and have 10 points from that match. Their winning percentage is currently 27.78 against 61.11 percent of Australia.



cre Trending Stories

Check out the World Test Championship Points Table 2023-25 Below:

How does the WTC final work?

ICC on its website says: The current cycle runs from June 2023 to June 2025 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the Final.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the find of this tour

Indian Test opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, playing in his first Test, smashed a fantastic century in the first Test, becoming only the 17th Indian ever to score a ton on debut. Yashasvi stroked a brilliant 171 off 387 balls to impress the fans. After the match, Yashasvi thanked those who helped him reach this height in world cricket. He said, "Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket. Lot of people helped me through my journey and I want to thank each and everyone of them. It was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from them."